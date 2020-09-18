Started Q2 on positive note: Emami chief RS Agarwal

Homegrown FMCG company Emami Ltd has fast-tracked the launch of its hygiene range under Boroplus and other immunity boosting products under Zandu, which includes AYUSH Kwath Powder and single herbs range.

Considering the lockdowns and other disruptions in traditional distribution models, Emami also launched many e-commerce-specific products in the immunity boosting category, Chairman RS Agarwal said in his address to shareholders at the company’s 37th AGM. Discretionary items are also on a “recovery track”, he said.

“Our Health & Hygiene portfolio comprising a range of products under Zandu , BoroPlus & Menthoplus contributed 43 per ent to the domestic sales and grew by 29 per cent during the quarter. The discretionary & seasonal products viz. 7 Oils, Kesh King, Navratna etc are also on the recovery track after their set back in April due to the impact of the pandemic,” he said.

Emami has “retained the growth momentum achieved in June” and has started off Q2 FY21 on a “very positive note”, he added.

According to Agarwal, following the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been a profound shift in consumer behaviour, globally and in India. Demand for hygiene and immunity-boosting products are growing, while online purchase is experiencing at an all-time high.

“As the lockdowns and social distancing norms impacted the traditional channels of distribution, especially in April and May, the e-commerce channel doubled its revenues during the quarter in domestic business,” Agarwal added.

Emami has also introduced the hygiene range for its international business, which was well-received, he further said.