Startup that helps parents sleep their babies well raises $7 million in seed round

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Cradlewise, a US-based technology startup that makes smart cribs for babies, raised $7 million on Tuesday in a seed round led by venture capital firm Footwork, CRV and existing investors. It had raised $1 million last year.
Cradlewise makes smart cribs with a built-in baby monitor that uses artificial intelligence to learn the baby’s sleep patterns and adapts to changing needs. It’s a crib, bassinet, and monitor — all integrated into one.
“Our smart crib spots the early signs of wakeup and responds just in time. It starts bouncing with soothing music so that the wakeup does not escalate to the cry phase,” Radhika Patil, Co-Founder of Cradlewise, told BusinessLine in an email response from the US after the firm raised the seed fund.
“It’s a lot harder to calm babies once they reach the cry phase. But if you can calm a baby when it’s still in the early stages of wake-up — it’s a lot easier to get the baby back to sleep,” she said.
Also see: Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults
“This is the secret sauce to better sleep without too much effort. We also enabled the crib to track sleep patterns and forecast your baby’s sleep and wake-up times,” she added.
The firm owns two technology patents for the product in the US and India. The startup, with a team of 25 people, developed the technology in India.
“We are expanding our team in India and are hiring for multiple roles in technology, engineering and design,” Patil said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...