Startups dominate the list of Karnataka Based companies, with 61 companies based in Karnataka, 35 of them are startups, according to the ‘2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report.

The cumulative value of companies from Karnataka, stands at ₹22 lakh crore. With a value of ₹5.7 lakh crore, Infosys, is Karnataka’s most valuable company, followed by Titan Company with ₹2.8 lakh crore and Wipro with ₹2 lakh crore.

Karnataka’s top startups in the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 include Swiggy, at a valuation of ₹65,400 crore, Zerodha at ₹58,500 crore and Razorpay with ₹56,800 crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “The report, not only showcases Karnataka’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, but also highlights Bengaluru’s role as a magnet for investment and a hotbed for high-growth potential. With its world-class startup environment, particularly in fintech and the highest growth rate in VC/PE investments, Karnataka is making significant strides.”

Sonata Software and Zetwerk both doubled in value on the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List. Financial Services led the way with 12 companies, followed by Software & Services and Real Estate, with 11 and 6 entrants respectively, said the report.

Total sales of companies from Karnataka in the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List cumulated to ₹7.5 lakh crore, a 32 per cent increase, compared to last year. The 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies from Karnataka employ 8.4 lakh people in total, with an average of 14,468 employees.

For Top Women Employers, Infosys leads with 1,35,703 women employed, followed by Wipro at 90,721 and Page Industries with 20,113, highlighting remarkable contributions to women’s workforce participation ahead of National Women’s Day. The average age of companies from Karnataka in this list is 19 years.