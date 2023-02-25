The Ministry of Steel is planning to complete the digitisation of land records of its key PSUs by March-end. However, during the digitisation process, it has found that four-five per cent of SAIL’s land - across its plants and mining areas - is encroached, a report accessed by businessline, said.

According to the report, SAIL has around 97,342 acres of land across its plants, of which 3,934 acres are encroached; while of the 13,249 acres of land across its mines, 572 acres are encroached.

Around 1,549 acres of land across SAIL’s plants are yet to be digitised; and 787 acres in mine areas of the PSU-steel miner are yet to digitised, mutated and reconciled in revenue records. Online applications for reconciliation or mutation of the land in mines have already been initiated.

“Out of 1,549 acres, around 12 acres are in BSP (Bhilai Steel Plant), 715 acres in DSP (Durgapur Steel Plant) and 610 acres are in ISP (Integrated Steel Plant)......Action has been taken to expedite mutation and freeing from encroachment,” it added in the remarks.

SAIL incidentally is amongst the only ministry-owned undertaking where incidents of encroachment are so high.

Other CPSEs

Other CPSEs of the steel ministry include RINL, the second largest steel-maker; NMDC, the largest merchant iron-ore miner of the country, Manganese Ore (India) Ltd (MOIL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL), MECON, MSTC and BSLC.

Large land banks are available with RINL (19,727 acres), NMDC (5,972 acres) and MOIL (4,647 acres).

In the case of NMDC, where nearly 16 per cent of land (around 1,010 acres) is yet to be mutated, the company is awaiting mutation papers from revenue authorities. Sources said NMDC has already submitted the application “with available records” to the Collector of South Bastar, Dantewada in 2018. “The matter is pending with Collector Dantewada,” the report mentioned adding that all free-hold land has been digitised by engaging IIT-Roorkee and “mine lease boundaries have been fixed with survey and boundary pillars.”

For MOIL, the mutation of eight mine areas are pending in Nagpur and Bhandara (in Maharashtra) and Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) areas. Five acres were encroached in the Balaghat area and a trial is pending before the High Court, Jabalpur.

