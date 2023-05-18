Sterling Powergensys net loss narrowed 54.66 per cent to ₹11.95 lakh from ₹26.36 lakh, in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income rose 21.41 per cent to ₹8.56 lakh from ₹7.05 lakh.

Net loss for FY23 mounted at ₹70.78 lakh compared with net profit of ₹10.3 lakh in FY22. Total income dropped steeply to ₹33.24 lakh from ₹1.34 crore.

Sterling Powergensys Limited provides solar energy products and services. The company offers grid PV systems, as well as design, engineering, procurement, and construction services. Sterling Powergensys serves rooftop and agricultural sectors in India.