Sterling & Wilson books global orders of 1 GW after March, order book swells to over ₹14,000 cr

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Solar power plant builder, Sterling & Wilson Solar, which has globally booked orders for 1 GW of capacity after March, says the solar power industry is getting back to normal.
The Shapoorji Pollonji group company, which has built more solar plants outside India than within the country, is now sitting on an order book of ₹14,300 crore, compared with ₹7,740 crore as of end-March 2019. The orders it won after March included 380 MW in India.
While things are yet to pick up momentum in India, Sterling & Wilson sees normalcy returning faster in other parts of the world. Projects in some countries like Australia and Chile were never much affected; many projects in countries in West Asia and Africa were stalled due to supply disruption from China but the situation is back to normal there, Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO of the company, told BusinessLine.
In 2019-20 — its first year of operations after its IPO in August 2019 — Sterling & Wilson Solar achieved a turnover of ₹5,575 crore and net profit of ₹304 crore, compared with ₹8,240 crore and ₹638 crore in 2018-19. Only 27 per cent of its revenues came from India (30 per cent in the previous year.) The company said that the lower turnover was due to delay in the commencement of a large project, coupled with higher revenue in the previous year from a large project in the MENA region. The Covid-19 pandemic also affected revenues.
Ogra said the company expects to fare much better this year on the back of a healthy order book, as well as increase in profits from ‘operations and maintenance’.
Sterling & Wilson Solar has 7.8 GW of solar plants under its maintenance, nearly half of which were not built by it.
In today’s times when solar energy companies are increasingly relying on data science for improving plant performance, the data generated by 7.8 GW of plants is a big intellectual property, Ogra said. Analysis of the data is often very revealing.
In 2019-20, O&M contributed only 3.3 per cent to total revenues, double the previous year’s figure, but in this business the “margins are very healthy.”
Meanwhile, Sterling & Wilson Solar has started training migrant labourers for work at solar plant sites.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...