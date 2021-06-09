Sterlite Copper CEO quits; former veteran roped in as President

R Kishore Kumar, a former veteran in Vedanta Resources, will re-join the group to head Sterlite Copper as the President even as the current CEO Pankaj Kumar quit the company citing personal reasons.

At Vedanta, Kishore Kumar, in the past, had been in different roles, including Director of Strategy and Business. He was also the CEO of KCM Zambia.

Under his guidance, a new CEO will be appointed, said sources in the know.

“Yes, purely due to personal reasons I decided to move on,” Pankaj Kumar told BusinessLine. “I will be around for some time till a new person joins,” he added. He had joined the company two years ago to replace P Ramnath, who was with the company for eight years.

Producing oxygen

Pankaj Kumar's quitting the company comes at a time when the plant at Thoothukudi has been producing oxygen in full swing to help Tamil Nadu meet the oxygen shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sterlite’s smelter copper plant has dispatched a total of 542.92 mt of medical-grade liquid oxygen, in addition to 265 oxygen gas cylinders, from its plant to various districts, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, its smelter remains shut as the Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by the company against the order of Madras High Court which refused to re-open the plant which has been accused of pollution.