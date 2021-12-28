Sterlite Power acquires PFC Consulting’s North-East power project

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Power transmission infrastructure developer Sterlite Power Transmission today announced the acquisition of Nangalbibra ─ Bongaigaon Transmission, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), two months after it emerged as the top bidder for laying the transmission line for the same project.
In April 2021, PFC Consulting had formed the SPV to develop a transmission scheme associated with the establishment of a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya. Sterlite Power Transmission did not disclose the deal size.
The project involves setting up about 300 ckt km of transmission lines network and greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity across the North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya.
It also includes about 250 ckt km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to a greenfield substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, across the river Brahmaputra.
Setting up of 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, about 50 ckt km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.
The project will transmit over 1000 MW of power from Assam to the western parts of Meghalaya. “Apart from bringing the additional power flow, the project will also help in decongesting the downstream networks in the region, thereby improving the quality and reliability of power flow in North-East India,” Sterlite Power Transmission said in a statement.
Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 27 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...