Sterlite Power acquires PFC Consulting’s North-East power project

Power transmission infrastructure developer Sterlite Power Transmission today announced the acquisition of Nangalbibra ─ Bongaigaon Transmission, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), two months after it emerged as the top bidder for laying the transmission line for the same project.

In April 2021, PFC Consulting had formed the SPV to develop a transmission scheme associated with the establishment of a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya. Sterlite Power Transmission did not disclose the deal size.

The project involves setting up about 300 ckt km of transmission lines network and greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity across the North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya.

It also includes about 250 ckt km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to a greenfield substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, across the river Brahmaputra.

Setting up of 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, about 50 ckt km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.

The project will transmit over 1000 MW of power from Assam to the western parts of Meghalaya. “Apart from bringing the additional power flow, the project will also help in decongesting the downstream networks in the region, thereby improving the quality and reliability of power flow in North-East India,” Sterlite Power Transmission said in a statement.

Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 27 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold.