Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has secured its first tender for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project with a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW).

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, said it had received a Letter of Award (LOA) for developing a 200 MW FDRE project with hydropower generator SJVN.

The state-run company has also been designated as the Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for achieving the nation’s target of achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) execution date. It was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction. The installation will offset around 9 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

FDRE project

To meet the 200 MW FDRE requirement, the plant has been meticulously sized with a hybrid combination of solar, wind, and battery storage of appropriate capacities. This ensures that the energy generated by the plant is dispatched as and when needed by Discoms during peak hours, providing stability to the grid.

FDRE provides a round-the-clock power supply and supports the discoms in meeting Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and Energy Storage Obligation (ESO).

This is the first FDRE power tender won by TPREL, showcasing its commitment to ushering in reliable and sustainable energy solutions. The tender includes a Greenshoe option, allowing for additional capacity beyond the initial 200 MW.

This strategic collaboration with SJVN marks a significant milestone in TPREL’s journey to expand its portfolio and contribute to the nation’s sustainable energy goals.

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 8,314 MW, which comprises 4,100 MW of projects in different phases of development and with an operating capacity of 4,214 MW, including 3,200 MW in solar projects and 1,014 MW in wind projects.