STL signs ₹250 crore multiyear deal with an Indian telecom operator

Optic fibre major, STL announced that it has signed a multi-year contract worth ₹250 crore with a major Indian telecom operator to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider’s network across 9 telecom circles, pan India.

“In this nationwide project, STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising armored, duct and universal cables, complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its unique end-to-end deployment methodology.” said the press note.

Competent network

Praveen Cherian, CEO, of STL Global Services, said: “STL and the telecom service provider have been long-term partners in the optical connectivity space. In this project, STL will collaborate with the service provider to develop and build a competent network for India. Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in East, South and North regions.”

STL is an integrator of digital networks providing all 5G solutions. The press release noted, “Our capabilities across optical networking, services, software, and wireless connectivity place us amongst the top optical players in the world.” STL has a presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China and Brazil.