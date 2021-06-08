Stride Ventures leads ₹25-crore debt round in MediBuddy

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Stride Ventures has led a debt round of ₹25 crore in MediBuddy, a leading digital healthcare platform.
MediBuddy will utilise the funding to further strengthen its technology, operations and marketing to move a step closer to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare to a billion people.
Health tech start-ups are witnessing a huge surge in demand for telemedicine, video consultation and remote patient monitoring services, as a growing number of patients and doctors are opting for virtual consultations over physical visits. MediBuddy helps its users consult specialist doctors, order medicines and book lab tests from the comfort of their homes.
Covid is big stimulus for health tech start-ups
“The need for remote examining and monitoring of patients, and contactless technology all over India, is more imperative than ever. We are pleased to see how MediBuddy has leveraged technology to scale up rapidly with a clear vision to evolve health tech in India. We are excited to partner with them in their journey, as they look to enhance their offerings and leverage their market leadership to increase adoption across the country” said Ishpreet Gandhi, founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.
Healthcare platform MediBuddy raises $40 m in Series B funding
MediBuddy, led by co-founders Satish Kannan and Enbasekar, is also partner to several leading corporate customers in the country and helps their employees access multiple healthcare benefits.
With a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres and 2.500 pharmacies covering 95 per cent Pin Codes in India, MediBuddy has catered to the healthcare needs of 3 crore Indians and attends to the needs of over 35,000 Indians daily. “Telemedicine is growing at a monumental pace in India and the pandemic has only further amplified the importance of going digital. We are excited to have Stride Ventures along on this journey” said Kannan.
