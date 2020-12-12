‘Strong AI partnerships important to protect individual rights’

Eric Schmidt, former CEO, Alphabet Inc, and Chairman, NSCAI, said that strong AI partnerships will be important to renew and protect individual rights, restricting commercial competition based on fair rules, and strengthening defence ties.

Schmidt had also advocated for a strategic tech alliance to develop strategies on issues involving emerging tech, creating research and development projects around AI, investments in technology, and using AI to counter the increasing problem of misinformation.“India is a natural central piece of a collation of democracy and strong bilateral partner, which possess a thriving economy and shares economic value and a common interest against authoritarianism in Indo Pacific area,” said Schmidt.

He was addressing the AI & the New Digital World Ahead session at FICCI.

Schmidt further added that, it is important to get AI right and the US cannot do this alone. “This is amplified as the competitors of the US see AI and power in similar landscape and are using AI for different reasons and different means,” he said. For instance, China has a clear policy laid down to lead in AI. Russia is developing AI for military uses along with China for disinformation campaign.

All countries are witnessing AI-charged technology competition that are being used for competitiveness and rivalry, he added. Recently, the Saudi Arabia government committed a $20-billion fund for AI.