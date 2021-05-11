Companies

Sudhir Sitapati joins Godrej Consumer as MD and CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 11, 2021

Nisaba Godrej will serve as the executive chairperson

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has appointed Sudhir Sitapati as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Nisaba Godrej, currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson.

Sitapati has spent 22 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he led teams across categories and functions in India, Europe, South East Asia, and Africa.

He was appointed to the HUL Management Committee as an Executive Director in 2016, making him one of its youngest ever members. Under Sudhir’s leadership, HUL built up its Foods and Refreshments business as one of the largest in India. This included the $5 billion merger and integration of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with HUL, the largest deal of its kind in the FMCG sector in India.

Sitapati has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a B.Sc in Math with Economics Honours from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

Published on May 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.