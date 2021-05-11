Sudhir Sitapati joins Godrej Consumer as MD and CEO

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has appointed Sudhir Sitapati as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Nisaba Godrej, currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson.

Sitapati has spent 22 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he led teams across categories and functions in India, Europe, South East Asia, and Africa.

He was appointed to the HUL Management Committee as an Executive Director in 2016, making him one of its youngest ever members. Under Sudhir’s leadership, HUL built up its Foods and Refreshments business as one of the largest in India. This included the $5 billion merger and integration of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with HUL, the largest deal of its kind in the FMCG sector in India.

Sitapati has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a B.Sc in Math with Economics Honours from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.