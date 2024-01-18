Bounce Infinity, an electric scooter manufacturer, collaborates with SUN Mobility, an energy infrastructure and service provider for EV deployment. SUN Mobility will deploy 30,000 Bounce Infinity Scooters in key markets across the country, starting with Bangalore and Hyderabad and extending to Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR.

SUN Mobility will deploy these 2-wheelers under both the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) models. Customers, including third-party fleets, will power them through SUN’s battery swapping network. This will enable the users of these electric 2-wheelers to utilise SUN Mobility’s vast network across the country.

SUN Mobility today has over 600 swap stations across 19 cities in India, enabling 1+ million swaps and 30+ million km every month. Bounce and SUN Mobility also aim to launch this solution in export markets.

Bounce Infinity’s Infinity E1 scooter is equipped with features tailored for urban commuting. The scooters are integrated with SUN Mobility’s swappable battery system and can achieve an impressive range of over 95 km per swap.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Bounce Infinity, said, “Our collaboration with SUN Mobility is a crucial step in our mission to revolutionise urban mobility. By eliminating charging hassles with instant battery swaps, we’re making clean commutes not just accessible but affordable for people.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility, said, “As we embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Bounce Infinity, we are not just powering e-2Wheelers, we are igniting a revolution in urban mobility. By integrating Bounce Infinity’s innovative scooters into our expansive battery swapping network, we’re not just changing the way people commute; we’re shaping the future of sustainable, efficient transport. We’re thrilled about the potential of this collaboration to redefine EV adoption, not just in India but on a global scale.”