SUN Mobility, Zyngo tie up to offer last-mile delivery

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (Evs), on Friday announced a partnership with Zyngo, a hyperlocal 3PL (third party logistics) company dedicated to the last-mile and and middle-mile delivery sector.
As part of this association, Zyngo’s fleet of e-loaders/carriers will utilise SUN Mobility’s services through the network of Swap Points™, available at IOCL stations, to bolster last-mile delivery services. The partnership has already witnessed 120 vehicles deployed across four cities such as Gurugram, Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, and will aim to expand to 500 vehicles by end of 2021; contributing to its growing EV operations.
“The idea behind introducing Zyngo was the deeply rooted passion for logistics and technology. By creating an ecosystem controlled by our app, we will ensure ownership of EVs to the drivers and fleet operators. Our partnership with SUN Mobility will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers,” said Prateek Rao, founder and CEO, Zyngo.
“We are the delivery partner of several e-commerce, FMCG, retail and pharma organisations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector,” he added.
Zyngo vehicles powered by SUN Mobility’s swapping solution, intend to alleviate the key EV adoption challenges such as high battery replacement cost, battery maintenance, range anxiety and long charging time. This partnership will help in building an end-to-end holistic infrastructure for EVs in the delivery segment. SUN Mobility’s platform has powered over 1,00,000+ deliveries, covering a total of 2,00,000+ emission free km, in partnership with Zyngo.
“The e-commerce boom in the last 9-12 months has caused a surge in the last mile delivery segment. Players such as Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket have expressed strong commitment to shift their delivery fleet to electric in the near future. Our partnership with Zyngo will allow us to accelerate clean last mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by our open architecture energy platform. This enables ‘refueling’ of electric vehicles to be faster (within 2 minutes), cheaper (by 40 per cent), and more convenient. We are confident that with support from the Government of Haryana, we will be able to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles in Gurugram,” said Chetan Maini, Chairman and co-founder, SUN Mobility.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...