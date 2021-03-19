SUN Mobility, Zyngo tie up to offer last-mile delivery

SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (Evs), on Friday announced a partnership with Zyngo, a hyperlocal 3PL (third party logistics) company dedicated to the last-mile and and middle-mile delivery sector.

Last-mile delivery

As part of this association, Zyngo’s fleet of e-loaders/carriers will utilise SUN Mobility’s services through the network of Swap Points™, available at IOCL stations, to bolster last-mile delivery services. The partnership has already witnessed 120 vehicles deployed across four cities such as Gurugram, Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, and will aim to expand to 500 vehicles by end of 2021; contributing to its growing EV operations.

“The idea behind introducing Zyngo was the deeply rooted passion for logistics and technology. By creating an ecosystem controlled by our app, we will ensure ownership of EVs to the drivers and fleet operators. Our partnership with SUN Mobility will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers,” said Prateek Rao, founder and CEO, Zyngo.

“We are the delivery partner of several e-commerce, FMCG, retail and pharma organisations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector,” he added.

Zyngo vehicles powered by SUN Mobility’s swapping solution, intend to alleviate the key EV adoption challenges such as high battery replacement cost, battery maintenance, range anxiety and long charging time. This partnership will help in building an end-to-end holistic infrastructure for EVs in the delivery segment. SUN Mobility’s platform has powered over 1,00,000+ deliveries, covering a total of 2,00,000+ emission free km, in partnership with Zyngo.

E-commerce boom

“The e-commerce boom in the last 9-12 months has caused a surge in the last mile delivery segment. Players such as Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket have expressed strong commitment to shift their delivery fleet to electric in the near future. Our partnership with Zyngo will allow us to accelerate clean last mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by our open architecture energy platform. This enables ‘refueling’ of electric vehicles to be faster (within 2 minutes), cheaper (by 40 per cent), and more convenient. We are confident that with support from the Government of Haryana, we will be able to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles in Gurugram,” said Chetan Maini, Chairman and co-founder, SUN Mobility.