Sun Pharma launches Belgian firm UCB epilepsy drug after patent expiry

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched anti-epileptic drug Brivaracetam in multiple dosage forms, at an “affordable” price, the company said.
It’s brand Brevipil tablet was launched on the first day after the patent expired on the innovator product (February 21).
The innovative product from Belgian drugmaker UCB is sold under the brandname BRIVIACT. In 2018, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had inked an agreement that gave it exclusive rights to sell the drug in India.
Sun Pharma’s tablet was rolled-out in multiple strengths (25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg). Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will also be available in the market over the next few weeks, the company said.
According to an industry source, the innovator drug is sold at about ₹106 per tablet across multiple strengths. The Sun variant is priced at ₹8 per tablet (25 mg ) to ₹32 for the 100 mg tablet, the source said.
Brivaracetam is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, as an adjunctive therapy to treat partial-onset seizures in patients who are 16 years and older with epilepsy, the note said.
Brivaracetam has a different mechanism of action compared to the existing treatment options, the note explained, in that it had a fast onset of action and promising efficacy.
While epilepsy is a common neurological disorder, because of the social stigma surrounding it, cultural practices and poor awareness of new treatment options, management of epilepsy in India continues to be a challenge, it added. An estimated 5.7-6.4 million people in India suffer from epilepsy.
