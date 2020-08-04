Sun Pharma launches its version of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has come out with its version of anti-viral Favipiravir, branded FluGuard, priced at ₹35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India.
Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease, and Sun’s pricing is possibly the lowest in the segment.
PTI adds: “We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients, thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India’s pandemic response,” Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said.
With over 50,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals, he added.
The company will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure the availability of FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) to patients across the country, Sun Pharma said.
