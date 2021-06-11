Companies

Sun TV Q4 net jumps 80% to ₹450 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 11, 2021

Lower depreciation, deferred tax benefit help boot numbers

Emerging from the pandemic, Sun TV Network posted a reasonably good performance. Its profit after tax for the fourth quarter of FY21 jumped 80 per cent to ₹449.88 crore (against ₹250 crore in Q4FY20) aided by lower depreciation and a deferred tax benefit.

Its revenue during the quarter rose 6 per cent to ₹781.99 crore (₹735.16 crore). The company said that its advertising revenue grew 8 per cent and subscription by 7 per cent. Consequently, its EBIDTA increased 9 per cent.

For the full year, the company posted a lower revenue of ₹3,116.59 crore (₹3,404.42 crore) pulled down by lower advertisement revenues which dropped 26 per cent to ₹994.03 crore (₹1,336.91 crore). But subscription revenues grew 10 per cent. The company, however, posted a 11 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹1,520.41 crore (₹1,371.83 crore).

