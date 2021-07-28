Sundaram Home Finance to raise ₹2,500 cr this fiscal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Sundaram Home Finance has reported a net profit of ₹40.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net profit of ₹33.94 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its disbursements stood at ₹249.27 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to ₹99.98 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.
“The second wave of Covid led to an uncertainty during the quarter, but relaxation of lockdown in most States in June led to a partial bounce back in demand in the real estate space towards the end of Q1. The disbursements in Q1 were driven by mid-market segments, especially the salaried class, in Tier 2 and 3 towns,” said Lakshminarayanan D, Managing Director, Sundaram Home Finance Ltd.
To fund its growth plans, the company is looking to raise ₹2,500 crore this year through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding.
“While the longer-term outlook remains strong with the demand for housing expected to grow in the coming years, we are cautiously optimistic on the growth prospects for the rest of the year and believe that the worst is behind us, said Lakshminarayanan.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...