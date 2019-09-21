Sunil Gavaskar, Suniel Shetty joins US-based Triton Solar’s board

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
New Jersey-based Triton Solar on Saturday said cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have joined the company’s board.
Triton Solar is a producer of solar cells, solar batteries and energy management solutions.
“The two legends who have joined Triton Solar are the great cricketing legend, the original Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar and legendary famous Bollywood star Suniel Shetty are now part of Triton Solar’s top management family,” the company said in a statement.
Gavaskar has joined as Worldwide Sports Ambassador and Shetty has been designated as the worldwide corporate ambassador for Triton Solar, he said.
“In addition to this, another international cricketing legend and former West Indies Cricket team captain Clive H Lloyd CBE also joined the board of the company with an aim to take this vision to Caribbean region,” the statement said.
“I am excited to be part of Triton. A cost-effective solution is needed which can transform the Indian power availability scenario. With Triton Solar’s expertise and offerings, I hope that we will be able to resolve major issues related to the redundant power supply at acost-effective manner,” Gavaskar said.
On his association with Triton, Shetty said the comapny is working for a good cause and committing to a good cause is always a great pleasure.
“This is a great moment for Triton Solar. We are expanding and this expansion can only be efficient and effective if we get like-minded people and those who believe in how we at Triton are addressing some of the world’s major challenges related to power or energy supply,” Founder and MD of Triton Solar said.
