Sunshot Technologies on expansion mode, plans to raise funds

Sunshot Technologies, a turnkey solar rooftop solutions provider, is engaged in parleys to raise funds towards expansion , scaling up its capacity and reach.

The company has developed an IoT (Internet of Things)-based plant management system that helps efficiently monitor and manage energy usage in companies and facilities.

Rahul Dasari, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sunshot, said, “to address the key pain points of companies of managing energy usage efficiently, we have developed an IoT based Energy Management Solution, Sunshot Energy Analytics, that brings together all applications of a customer site onto a single platform. This platform helps monitor every devise, gather data and facilitate better management through a dashboard.”

“Taking the next step, we are developing Industry 4.0 based automation feature on the Analytics platform that will be capable of taking control action using data from interconnected devices to optimise the energy usage which can improve the operating efficiency of the industrial facility,” he said.

Founded in 2009 to offer renewable energy services, In 2014 it began to focus exclusively on solar PV projects both based on Opex and Capex model.

Having raised funds in the past through a seed fund and later another round from Ravi Nigam, MD of Tasty Bite. the company is now in the process of raising major round of fund towards expanding operations.

“Our approach is simple. We set up solar installations on rooftops of companies, institutions, public places like railway stations and airports, corporate offices and commercial spaces, assuring them 30-35 per cent cheaper power as compared to what they get from the grid. This makes for a compelling proposition for companies as they do not invest in the unit and they get power at cheaper rates,” he said.

“This model has helped us set up plants at CII IGBC, the Mumbai and Bengaluru airports, Nampally, Pune railway stations and our client list includes Tata Motors, Ford, Fiat, several auto sector and hospitality players,” he said.

Sunshot to focus on rooftop solar solutions for small and medium sized enterprises too who are hardpressed to fund their solar projects. We expect to scale up this solutions by offering them the IoT based management solution with new funding.

“Thus far we have had over 175 installations and engaged with over 70 leading corporates in the country,” he said.

Sunshot commissioned a 130 kWp capacity rooftop solar power plant for CII Sohrabji Goodrej Green Building in Hyderabad using bifacial solar modules, which enable power generation from both sides of the module.