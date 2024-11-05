Surat-based KP Energy has received new orders aggregating to 1,003 megawatt (MW) capacity for development of renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

These projects are part of various tenders floated by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVN), the company stated in a filing with the stock exchanges. The company did not reveal the financial details of the new orders.

Under Phase-1, the company will execute orders with a project capacity of 86.8 MW. In Phase-2 and Phase-3, orders with 642 MW and 275 MW capacities, respectively, will be implemented. These total capacities include 863 MW of solar capacity and 140 MW of wind projects.

“The company will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This, inter-alia, entails activities such as designing, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the project,” the company added.