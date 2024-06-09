uppercase, an eco-friendly luggage brand which founded in 2021 and was officially launched by early 2023 says it is aiming at an revenue of ₹250 crore by FY26 and breakeven the year after.

The brand which says its focus is being viewed as an Eco-friendly luggage brand says it has yielded the recycling equivalent of 18 lakh plastic bottles, 1.47 Lac equivalent Kgs of CO2 saving and 32K equivalent liters of oil conserved through its operations cycle, in the past 21 months.

The company is headed by Sudip Ghose, an industry professional with close to two decades of experience in the travel gear industry. The brand specializes in sustainable travel gear, encompassing a range of products including hard luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, and office satchels. The company’s flagship product, “Bullet”, a hard luggage line, was felicitated with the Red Dot award for its design.

“The backpack market is almost ₹10,000 Crores, all price points. We want to capture at least 2% of this market within the next five years.” Sudip Ghose, Founder and MD, uppercase, told Businessline.

The company has a total of around 60 employees. It plans to recruit about 20-40 new employees by the end of this financial year. uppercase is raising series B funding, the term sheet. The average selling price of the brand is around ₹3000.

uppercase is currently available in 1600 outlets across the country. The company plans to take it up to about 2500 stores in the future. It also plans to open around 50 standalone retail stores across the country in this financial year. By the end of this quarter, uppercase claims that there’ll be five standalone stores across the country, three in Bombay, one in Bangalore, and one in Delhi.

(Reported by bl intern Nivasini Azagappan)