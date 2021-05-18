SUUTI proposes to sell atleast 3.6 cr shares in Axis Bank

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) plans to sell atleast 3.6 crore shares of Axis Bank, which represents 1.21 per cent stake in the private sector lender.
SUUTI may choose to sell an additional 2.2 crore equity shares in Axis Bank, representing 0.4 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the lender.
The offer for sale will be on May 19 and 20.
“The floor price for the offer shall be ₹680 per equity share,” said a regulatory filing by Axis Bank on Tuesday. This would represent a 4.7 per cent discount over Tuesday’s closing price of ₹711.9 apiece on BSE.
The transaction could fetch at least ₹2,448 crore, while if it sells the additional 2.2 crore shares as well, could bring in a total of ₹3,944 crore.
As of March 31, 2021, SUUTI, which is a promoter of Axis Bank, held 10.31 crore shares amounting to 3.45 per cent stake in the lender.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Morgan Stanley India are the main brokers on behalf of SUUTI.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...