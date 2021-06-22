Symphony appoints Amit Kumar as ED & Group CEO

Air cooler major Symphony Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as Executive Director (ED) and Group CEO of the company effective from August 2, 2021.

Kumar brings with him over 18 years of experience after working at GE, PwC, Shapoorji Pallonji, EY and KPMG.

Having specialised in Business Transformation and Profitability Improvement, Kumar co-founded an analyticsfocused start-up and operated it for three years. Kumar is currently engaged with KPMG as a partner with focus on the consumer products sector.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Technology, Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM, Ahmedabad.

On the new appointment, Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to have Amit Kumar join us as Executive Director and Group CEO of Symphony. He has nearly 18 years of experience with corporate and consulting sectors, had his own tech start-up and has been a business transformation and profitability improvement specialist with three of the Big Four accounting/consulting firms.”

The Group CEO designate thanked the board of the company on the appointment and said, “I look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its growth journey, take the brand Symphony to new heights and help create long-term value for all its shareholders and stakeholders.”

Symphony shares ended 0.58% lower to close at ₹1,058 on BSE Tuesday.