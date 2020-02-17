Syngene sets up new R&D centre in Genome Valley

Syngene International Ltd, a global contract research organisation, has commissioned the first phase of its new R&D centre in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The facility is spread across 52,000 sq. ft. with an initial strength of around 150 scientists. This is the company’s first operational research centre outside Bengaluru. When fully commissioned by the end of this year, at an investment of ₹167 crore, it will cover a total of 94,000 sq. ft. and house 270 scientists.

After inaugurating the centre, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries and IT Minister, said, “The Syngene has selected Telangana for setting up its new R&D centre. This is a testimony to one of the accomplishments of BioAsia which has been able to showcase the immense potential, opportunity, and support the state offers.”

“We have been focusing on the Life Sciences sector and the Genome Valley was conceptualised to provide all the necessary infrastructure and support systems for life science R&D activities. Syngene’s presence is surely a boost for the state’s vision to be a biotech hub,” he said.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Managing Director, Syngene said, “We are delighted to set up our new R&D centre in Genome Valley, Telangana, recognised as a leading global biotech hub.”

Jonathan Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, Syngene, said, “The inauguration of this site in Genome Valley today marks an important step for the company. With increasing demand for our research services, we needed to find a location that offered the right environment to drive scientific innovation and seamless delivery.”

Genome Valley is India’s first purpose-built cluster for life sciences R&D activities spread across 600 sq km. Syngene’s new R&D centre is located in MN Park at the heart of the Genome Valley.

Initially, the company will offer Discovery Chemistry services from Hyderabad. In the next phase, other research services will move to the centre providing research to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Syngene currently operates through multiple facilities in Bengaluru spread across an area of 1.5 million sq ft. comprising research and manufacturing facilities. These facilities have successfully cleared multiple global regulatory inspections, including the USFDA, EMA and PMDA.