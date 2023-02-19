T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have joined hands to support start-ups in the aerospace and defence composite markets.

The two organisations will provide expertise, resources, and access to markets, providing start-ups with the necessary tools to develop and scale their technologies.

HAL will assist start-ups in building Proof of Concepts (PoC), while T-Hub will provide access to a diverse network of start-ups, a statement said here on Friday.