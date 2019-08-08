T-Hub invites startups for third edition of Lab32

T-Hub, a tech incubator, has called for entries for the third batch of Lab32, a comprehensive incubation programme targeted at early-stage tech product startups. The new batch would commence from December 1.

Entries from startups in verticals such as Healthtech, Fintech, Smart Mobility, Sustainability, Social Impact, Smart Cities and Edtech can submit their applications beginning Thursday.

“The shortlisted startups will receive peer mentoring from successful entrepreneurs of T-Hub’s alumni batch,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The program will also help them connect with their prospective customers who can help them scale rapidly, he said.

Eligibility

The early-stage tech product startups that want to get into the programme should have achieved initial market traction for their products.

“It should have an exceptional founding team, besides receiving seed funding (to Pre-Series A). Bootstrapped startups too can apply. They should show a commitment to work from the T-Hub facility full time for six months or more,” he said.

The short-listed startups would get exclusive and pre-curated deals from the incubator’s premium service providers like Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Freshworks, Google Cloud, IBM, Zoho and Microsoft.

Launched in 2018, the first edition created over 2,000 jobs as startups raised an aggregate of over Rs 112 crore during the incubation programme.

For the second batch of Lab32, T-Hub shortlisted 45 startups from over 500 applications that it received from across the world.