T-Hub’s academic initiative ‘T-Tribe’ nurtures 800 student entrepreneurs across India

T-Hub, an innovation ecosystem, has announced that it’s academic membership program ‘T-Tribe’ has empowered over 800 student entrepreneurs in association with 18 leading institutions from across India.
T-Hub aims to take this initiative globally and is in advanced talks with international universities.
T-Tribe will provide its partner colleges with access to structured entrepreneur curricula, mentorship, founder sessions, training, workshops, and events that will be organised at regular intervals.
T-Tribe also announced incubating eight idea-stage startups founded by students and first-time entrepreneurs. The startups will receive guidance and mentor support, apart from various infrastructure facilities as a part of being incubated at the building.
The selected startups include: Happay, PROXO, Carbon Hubs, InfinitIQ, Aadha Trip, 1-2 All, Bliss and Juvva Ind.
Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, in a statement said, “It is a year since we launched the T-Tribe initiative to enable students and encourage a high entrepreneurial mindset by providing a robust innovation ecosystem amongst universities and colleges. So far, with the T-Tribe initiative, T-Hub has impacted more than 1000 students who are now considering entrepreneurship as a viable career option.”
“The selected eight students led startups will get access to the innovation ecosystem developed by T-Hub."
T-Hub’s partnership with the top 18 institutions enabled them to assist the budding entrepreneurs in building the prototypes, provided exposure in the form of mentoring and guidance from subject matter experts, and offered collaboration opportunities within the startup ecosystem.
The innovation hub is creating a dedicated space at the building to showcase prototypes by the student entrepreneurs. Ten prototypes were displayed at the event and cutting-edge developments and research work were presented.
