T.A.C.—the Ayurveda Co., a D2C omnichannel Ayurvedic lifestyle brand announced raising ₹100 crore in its Series A funding round from VC fund Sixth Sense Ventures.

The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, start-up founders, and venture debt funds.

The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C. in the ecosystem, the company said in a press release. It also plans to integrate and automate dosha consultation-based personalised skin, hair, and wellness routines.

“At the cusp of aspiration, affordability, and accessibility, within six months, T.A.C. has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion, and growth pan India,” said Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co.

Also read Heal in India: Medical value travel poised for a giant leap

It claims to grow over 300 per cent, driven by a portfolio of 100 unique SKUs and a strong omnichannel distributor network across more than 20 EBOs, 5,000 retail touchpoints, and online channels. With its Dubai launch, the company recently forayed into global markets.

“T.A.C. is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with the rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven products, T.A.C. is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs,” said Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit