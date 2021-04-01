TAFE chief Mallika Srinivasan named head of PESB

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd, has been named chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It is gathered that this is for the first time a private sector specialist has been appointed the head of the PESB, which is responsible for making appointments to top posts in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Mallika Srinivasan will hold office for three years from the date of assumption of charge or until she turns 65, whichever is earlier, said the Ministry note. Mallika Srinivasan is recognised for entrepreneurship and her contribution to the agriculture sector. She has built TAFE into the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world and No 2 in India by volumes, with an annual sales of over 150,000 units.

She is on the Board of AGCO Corporation – USA, Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages Limited. She is also a member of the Governing and Executive Boards of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.