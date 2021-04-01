Companies

TAFE chief Mallika Srinivasan named head of PESB

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 01, 2021

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment   -  PTI

In a first, Public Enterprises Selection Board gets a private sector specialist as chairperson

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd, has been named chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It is gathered that this is for the first time a private sector specialist has been appointed the head of the PESB, which is responsible for making appointments to top posts in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Mallika Srinivasan will hold office for three years from the date of assumption of charge or until she turns 65, whichever is earlier, said the Ministry note. Mallika Srinivasan is recognised for entrepreneurship and her contribution to the agriculture sector. She has built TAFE into the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world and No 2 in India by volumes, with an annual sales of over 150,000 units.

She is on the Board of AGCO Corporation – USA, Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages Limited. She is also a member of the Governing and Executive Boards of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

public sector undertaking
TAFE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.