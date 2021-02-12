TAFE rolls out Dynatrack series tractors starting at ₹5.6 lakh

Leading tractor-maker TAFE has introduced its new Dynatrack Series tractors, which promise dynamic performance, sophisticated technology, better utility and versatility, all engineered into a single powerful tractor. It is priced between ₹5.6 lakh and ₹6.5 lakh.

The new tractor provides an extendable wheelbase, which makes it suitable for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications for around-the-year usage. It offers maximum ground clearance, making it best-in-class for all-terrain operations including puddling and easy crossing of bunds, said a company statement.

Its longer wheelbase and heavy-duty front bumper provide more stability, while handling heavy-duty equipment like loaders and dozers with ease.

Productivity

“The Dynatrack series from TAFE sets new benchmarks in the tractor industry by offering utility and versatility, comfort and safety, productivity and efficiency, to meet the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of modern-day farmers and rural entrepreneurs, empowering them with superior technology and advantages that enrich their lives and livelihood,” said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD – TAFE.

The series is designed to deliver greater productivity, while ensuring good mileage, durability and comfort, while its hydraulics system offers superior lift capacity, productivity and speed.