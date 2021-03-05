Taj Hotels revamps The Chambers in Delhi

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which is investing about ₹250 crore to revamp its iconic property Taj Mahal Hotel in Lutyens Delhi, on Friday unveiled the redesigned business club, The Chambers, in a new avatar. The hotel major also said it will be expanding the presence of the Chambers across new cities in the coming months.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL, said, “The total investment envisaged for repositioning of the hotel property is around ₹250 crore. The first phase is getting over now and under this we have unveiled the redesigned and re-imagined avatar of The Chambers. Currently, The Chambers has a presence across our seven marquee hotels in six cities, including Dubai. In the next few months it will also have a presence in London, followed by Bengaluru. We plan to keep expanding its presence to other key markets.”

The size of the four-decade-old elite private business club has been more than doubled. New features include Rayasina, a new 60-seater restaurant, seven meeting rooms, of which one is designed by the renowned Italian luxury brand, Stefano Ricci; The Chambers Lounge, a sophisticated bar; and a cigar lounge

“We believe this will reinforce the status of The Chambers, that it has cherished over the last 40 years, as an iconic place to meet, greet and hold private events and meetings. The Chambers is for a community of members, who are accomplished and acclaimed achievers. At a time when consumers are even more focused on social distancing and privacy, I think The Chambers is rightly positioned to increase its membership base ,” he added.

The company hopes to complete the refurbishment of the entire hotel property in the next 18-24 months.

Demand recovery

Replying to a query on volatility in demand recovery trends being witnessed by the hard-hit hospitality industry, Chhatwal said, “The next four weeks will be decisive. India has been among the top performers in the world in terms of flattening the curve and launching the vaccination drive. However, given the experience in some other countries, we will need to continue to remain cautious. ”

“Personally, I remain optimistic. Once we flatten the curve further and vaccination is done in larger numbers, its a natural progression that people will travel and the corporate business travel segment will see recovery at a swifter pace,” he added.