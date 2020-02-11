Companies

Tamilnadu Petro’s Q3 net down marginally

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) has reported a marginal dip in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹13.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 when compared with ₹14.13 crore in the year-ago period, due to higher tax provision.

Its revenue fell too at ₹283 crore when compared with ₹305 crore. However, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) was marginally higher at ₹26 crore as against ₹24 crore.

“Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, TPL has delivered a stable performance. I attribute this solidity to our relentless focus on customer centricity, operational excellence and innovation. These factors will help us strengthen our efforts in the upcoming quarters,” Ashwin Muthiah, Vice-Chairman, TPL, said in a statement.

