Tanishq introduces a new purchase plan ahead of wedding season

With the onset of the big wedding season, Titan’s jewellery arm Tanishq has introduced a new purchase plan – Rivaah Aashirwaad - to help consumers plan their wedding jewellery purchase in a structured and systematic manner. They can also yield discounts on making charges towards the end of the plan.

The plan incentivises customers by enrolling them in a secured monthly purchase plan, which is structured in a way that offers better value for money compared to spot purchase.

Rivaah Aashirwaad gives customers the flexibility to plan their purchase in terms of the quantum, duration and benefits which are transparent, said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd.

“With the new initiative, we aim to offer the best opportunity to brides and their families to build their wedding trousseau with the finest Tanishq designs, assurance of purity and at competitive prices,” he told newspersons through a virtual press meet.

The launch of Rivaah Aashirwaad comes at a time when the wedding season is all set to resume. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many weddings were postponed. However, the wedding season is all set to resume, and the jewellery business will bounce back strongly, he said.

In the third quarter, the wedding jewellery contributed to around 24 per cent of the total business. This is set to go up as active interest in pushing up the wedding business. The launch of Rivaah Aashirwaad is one of the initiatives to increase the wedding business. With gold prices getting corrected, there could be more buyers for both gold and diamonds in 2021, Chawla said.

“In 2021, we hope and pray that from here on things continue to look up, and look forward to growth and more growth with the wedding season coming back strongly,” he said.