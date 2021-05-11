Tanu Sharma to head Brickwork Ratings’ north India large corporates analytical group

Tanu Sharma has joined Brickwork Ratings (BWR) as Director-Ratings and is overseeing the north India large corporates analytical group. “She will be also handling the automobile and textiles sectors for BWR,” a Brickwork Ratings release said.

Prior to joining Brickwork Ratings, she was employed with India Ratings & Research Private Limited for a period of 12 years, where she co-headed the Communications and Logistics vertical and successfully handled large analytical teams.

Tanu has a total work experience of 15 years in credit risk, research, and ratings. She is an all-India rank holder in chartered accountancy.