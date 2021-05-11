Companies

Tanu Sharma to head Brickwork Ratings’ north India large corporates analytical group

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 11, 2021

Was employed with India Ratings & Research Private Limited earlier

Tanu Sharma has joined Brickwork Ratings (BWR) as Director-Ratings and is overseeing the north India large corporates analytical group. “She will be also handling the automobile and textiles sectors for BWR,” a Brickwork Ratings release said.

Prior to joining Brickwork Ratings, she was employed with India Ratings & Research Private Limited for a period of 12 years, where she co-headed the Communications and Logistics vertical and successfully handled large analytical teams.

Tanu has a total work experience of 15 years in credit risk, research, and ratings. She is an all-India rank holder in chartered accountancy.

Published on May 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.