Tata Coffee will merge with Tata Consumer Products Ltd with effect from January 1, 2024. Under the scheme, the plantation business of Tata Coffee will be merged with TCPL Beverages & Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCPL. TCPL will issue one equity share for every 22 equity shares held in Tata Coffee to existing shareholders.

“In accordance with Clause 5(w) of the scheme, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the shareholders of TCL to whom equity shares of TCPL would be allotted pursuant to the demerger and the amalgamation, in accordance with Clause 13.1 and Clause 20.1 of the scheme, respectively, is January 15, 2024,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

