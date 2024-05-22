Tata Communications, in partnership with Cisco, has launched Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises.

Webex Calling is a business phone system delivering enterprise-grade calling through a cloud platform. With over 14 million users around the world, this service will be offered by integrating Cisco’s Webex Calling with the cloud voice services of Tata Communications Global Rapide platform.

Cisco also states that ‘Webex Calling by Tata Communications’ will enable enterprises to improve their communication infrastructure while complying with laws applicable in India, without upfront investments in server hardware. Users will have access to additional collaboration workloads in the Webex Suite, including Meetings, Messaging, Webinars, AI-powered innovations like audio intelligence, a complete range of devices, and more.

“Hybrid work has heightened the need for enterprises to deliver seamless, secure, and reliable collaboration experiences. Webex Calling simplifies businesses’ cloud transition through flexible migration choices, top-notch reliability, and AI-driven collaboration tools and devices,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC. “We are confident that Webex Calling by Tata Communications will empower businesses to thrive with hybrid work and deliver an unparalleled customer experience.”

The companies claim their “first-of-its-kind service in India” will provide businesses with powerful innovations, flexible deployment options, and centralized administration.

Also read: Tata Communications launches CloudLyte computing platform

Arijit Bonnerjee, Sr Vice President and Head of Tata Communications India said, “We’re thrilled to announce a dedicated capability hosted in India – for national enterprises and global MNCs operating here. This marks a milestone in our partnership with Cisco, driving innovation and delivering an intelligent interaction fabric for enterprises in the digital era.”

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Webex supposedly has1.2B+ messages sent per month, 14M+ Webex calling users, 8B+ monthly calls, 225M+ files, and URLs scanned monthly for malware, and 27B meetings minutes per year.

Global Rapide by Tata Communications is said to have 500K+ global users, 262K+ conferencing licenses, 12B voice minutes managed per year, and 1 out of 7 calls made on their network - all on the cloud. The company also mentioned its presence in 190+ global markets.

(Reported by BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)