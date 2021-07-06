Tata Consultancy Services enters into strategic partnership with SonyLIV

Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to provide personalised experiences to subscribers across devices.

TCS will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalised experiences to subscribers across devices. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetise content and create new revenue streams.

Additionally, TCS will set up a world-class Experience Design Center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its Location Independent Agile Model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new best-in-class features ahead of the market.

“The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement, enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth,” said a press release.