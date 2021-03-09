Tata Consumer Products appoints TV Swaminathan as Global Chief Digital Officer

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has announced the appointment of TV Swaminathan as the company’s new Global Chief Digital Officer (CDO).
In this role, Swaminathan will be responsible for executing a digital roadmap for the company. This includes enabling the business from a digital perspective, as well as enhancing analytical capabilities. He will lead the development and execution of a digital vision and value proposition for the company.
Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Swami’s vast experience in digitally transforming companies will help us as we move forward in our ambition to become a best in class FMCG player.”
Swaminathan has 24 years of experience. He joins Tata Consumer Products from Nissan Motors, Japan, where he was Chief Digital Officer. Prior to this, he has held multiple leadership roles across various businesses in General Electric and has also been a part of Accenture and Servion Global solutions during his career.
