Tata Consumer Products to buy PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday said that it will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited (NourishCo/Company), a 50:50 JV between the two companies.

This move is consistent with Tata Consumer’s focus on widening its portfolio in the food and beverages space, the company said in a statement.

Over the last decade, NourishCo has focussed on building brands in the healthy hydration space and has Himalayan mineral water, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus in its portfolio, the company said.

“Over time, Tata Consumer Products intends to use its sizeable resources, the capabilities acquired and the brands it now has to give wings to its ambition in the value added liquid refreshment beverages space in India,” the company said.

“This decision has been made after extensive deliberation between the JV partners and we feel this will bring in greater focus to the NourishCo business. The liquid beverages category has exciting growth potential and this move will help us strengthen our presence in it,” said Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Over the years, NourishCo has built a capable team and a network of distributors, co-packers and vendors and TCPL will look to scale up these capabilities further and build a differentiated position in this segment, he added.