Tata Electronics and SASTRA University ink pact to build expertise in electronics design and manufacturing

Tata Electronics (TEPL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SASTRA Deemed University to develop deep domain expertise that will further enhance the skill of the workforce in the field of electronics design and manufacturing in collaboration with two Taiwanese universities —Asia University and Yuan Ze University.

As per the MoU, students admitted to the two-year M Tech degree in Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design will complete one year of the course at SASTRA campus in Thanjavur and the second year in either Asia University or Yuan Ze University in Taiwan.

The second-year curriculum will include practical experience in major lab facilities, a six-month industry internship in Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry and basic Chinese language skills. TEPL will work closely with SASTRA University to co-create the course curriculum and will provide financial support for overseas education and training of these students.

“This two-year comprehensive course in electronics shall develop talent and deep domain expertise which is necessary for India’s growing semiconductor industry,” said S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA said in a press statement.

“Our collaboration with SASTRA University is an endeavour to ensure the human capital is industry-ready for this emerging opportunity. We are committed to expanding our work with the domestic academic ecosystem and leading universities like SASTRA to ensure that the country realises its true potential in this field,” stated Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Head – Human Resources at TEPL.