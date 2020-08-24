Tata Group is working on a ‘super app’: Report

The Tata Group is reportedly working on a super app that combines a range of its services under a single umbrella, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The conglomerate is likely to unveil the “super app” by December or early next year, as per the report.

“It will be a super app, a lot of apps in apps and so on . . . We have a very big opportunity,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons as quoted in the report.

It is likely to combine various services including fashion and lifestyle, food and grocery ordering, consumer durables, insurance and financial services, healthcare and bill payments.

The app will put the group in competition with big players such as Amazon and Reliance Industries which have also been expanding their product offerings.

The Economic Times, in April, had reported that RIL, in partnership with Facebook, was mulling creating a super app similar to China’s WeChat. The app would include social media, digital payments, gaming and flight and hotel bookings apps all rolled into one, said the report.

Amazon has also been expanding its offerings on Amazon Pay. Recently, it announced that customers could buy digital gold through Amazon Pay, says a News18 report.