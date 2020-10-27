Tata Group to invest ₹5,000 cr to set up phone component plant for Apple in TN

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The Tata Group is investing ₹5,000 crore to set up a phone component manufacturing plant at the industrial complex in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new company, Tata Electronics, has been allotted 500 acres by TIDCO(Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation), and the bhoomi puja was performed on Tuesday. The investment will be scaled up depending on the level of sourcing from the facility and could even touch ₹8,000 crore.
Neither the Tata Group nor the Tamil Nadu government confirm the development, but reliable sources said the unit will be manufacturing components for Apple, which is looking to diversify its sourcing base from China. Foxconn is already manufacturing handsets, including iPhone 11, for Apple at its facility in Sriperumbudur, outside Chennai.
Titan Co Ltd’s precision engineering division, Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd (TEAL), will provide the expertise for this project. The new unit will have a staff strength of 18,000 by October 2021 and 90 per cent of it will be women.
The Tata Group, it appears, is taking advantage of the productivity-linked incentive scheme that the Modi government has announced to deepen India’s electronics manufacturing base including achieving self-sufficiency in manufacturing of mobile handsets.
According to sources, there was intense competition between States for bagging this project. In the end Tamil Nadu pipped Karnataka to seal the deal. What worked to Tamil Nadu’s advantage appears to be its favourable policies and the presence of companies like Foxconn, Flex, Samsung, Dell, Nokia, Motorola and BYD to name a few.
There are also reports that other leading manufacturers, including Wistron and Pegatron, are looking to invest in the State, which could potentially be an alternative to China in the long run. The State government recently released the Tamil Nadu Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy 2020 and has set an ambitious target to increase electronics industry output to $100 billion by 2025. It envisages the State contributing 25 per cent of India’s total electronic exports by that year.
In the Policy, the State government proposes to promote the development of electronics manufacturing clusters (EMC) across the State by 2023, by providing single window clearances to all project proposals. Some of the proposed EMCs include a greenfield unit in Hosur.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...