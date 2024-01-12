Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, subsidiary of Indian automaker Tata Motors, has announced the launch of its first car from the Sanand factory. The company, which commenced production at the new assembly line in the factory, acquired the plant from Ford India. The facility is Tata Motors’ second plant in Gujarat, which will be used to manufacture ICE and electric vehicles.

“We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to a new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models to come. This new facility will unlock an additional state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which is scalable to 420,000 units per annum,” said ShaileshChandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

TPEML acquired the plant in 2022 and executed the unit transfer agreement on August 7, 2022, for the acquisition of the Sanand plant in Gujarat for ₹725.7 crore. The plant includes land and buildings, and a vehicle manufacturing plant, along with machinery and equipment.

Further, Tata Motors had offered all eligible employees of Ford India Private Ltd (FIPL) manufacturing plant employment with TPEML on terms and benefits of service similar to those that were earlier availed by them.

