Indian automaker Tata Motors on Friday announced that it produced five million passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors achieved the first million production mark in 2004, the second in 2010, the third in 2015, and the fourth million in 2020.

“Today, marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Chandra added, “Every innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support of our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible.”

He further said, “We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and government for their continued support. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions.”

To celebrate the milestone, Tata Motors will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees in India.