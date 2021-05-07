Tata Motors announces price hike averaging 1.8 per cent

Tata Motors will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles, averaging 1.8 per cent, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before May 7.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business, “Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through increase in price of our products. Keeping in mind the interest of customers who have booked cars already, we are offering price protection for all bookings done till date (on or before 7th May 2021). This price increase will be effective for bookings made thereafter (effective 8 May 2021). Our ‘New Forever’ product range continues to witness strong acceptance in the market and we are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand.”