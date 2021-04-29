Tata Motors appoints Martin Uhlarik as global design head

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Tata Motors announced on Thursday that Martin Uhlarik has been appointed as the new Global Design Head of the company.
Uhlarik was till recently the Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) and takes over his new role from Pratap Bose who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Over the course of his 27-year career, Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global OEMs. Since joining Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said: “Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language.”
Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune (India). He will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.
Uhlarik has a degree in Industrial Design from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, Canada in 1993, and a degree in Transportation Design from Art Center College of Design in Vevey, Switzerland in 1994.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...