Tata Motors bags order for 6,413 Ace vehicles from Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged an order for 6,413 Ace vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, after the company emerged as the top bidder.
As per the terms and conditions of the government corporation, it will deliver the fully-built Tata Ace Gold vehicles to be used as mobile dispensing units for doorstep delivery of supplies in the State.
They will be customised by Tata Motors to suit the requirements. The Tata Ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, low cost of operations, durability and versatility. The e-bidding process was carried out through the government e-marketplace.
Vinay Pathak, Vice-President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, in a statement said, “We are delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies.”
The Tata Ace Gold is available in diesel, petrol and CNG BS6-compliant engine options to cater to the evolving needs of the customers. The Tata Ace brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary and has emerged as the trusted partner for more than 22 lakh entrepreneurs and happy owners till date.
