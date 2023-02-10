Tata Motors on Friday announced the changed price of its Tiago EV. The car will now start at Rs 8.69 lakh.

The car was initially available for Rs 8.49 lakhs when it was launched in 2022. The price was offered to the first 20,000 customers. Tata Motors said the price increase of Rs 20,000 across variants has been kept to a minimum.

“The Tiago EV has received a phenomenal response from customers, making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day, and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month. It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise. Committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.